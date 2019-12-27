Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will return next season, the team announced Friday.

Quinn and Dimitroff had found themselves on the hot seat earlier this season after Atlanta started the season at 1–7, but the Falcons have gone 5–2, notching wins over the Saints and 49ers, since their bye week.

In a video announcing the decision to retain Quinn and Dimitroff, Falcons owner Arthur Blank pointed to the second-half turnaround as the main reason for the decision.

One change the Falcons will be making, though, is on defense. Quinn has relinquished his role as defensive coordinator and Raheem Morris, the former Buccaneers head coach who moved from wide receivers coach to secondary coach after the bye week, will be the new defensive coordinator.

Quinn is in his fifth season with the Falcons. He led the team to the Super Bowl in his second season, where Atlanta famously blew a 28–3 lead to the Patriots. This will be his second straight year missing the playoffs, however.

Dimitroff has been in charge of the Atlanta front office for the past 12 years, compiling a 108–83 record.