New York Jets head coach Adam Gase's press conference on Friday morning was interrupted by a fire alarm as he read the team's injury report.

The fire drill lasted about 10 minutes before reporters and staff were brought back into the room.

Earlier in the week, the New York Daily News reported Gase or a member of his family has a burner Twitter account to keep track of media coverage about him or the team. Gase did not respond to the Daily News' request for comment.

Gase is in his first season as the Jets' head coach. In his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, he went 23–25 before being fired following the 2018 season.

The Jets are 6–9 on the season and looking to close out the regular season on Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.