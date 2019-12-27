It's Week 17! We've reached the final week of the season, which means lots of teams have something to play and many of them don't. But we still have plenty to play for in our season-long pick 'em. We had a change at the top of the standings for the first time all year, as Bette Marston took over the top spot from Kalyn Kahler. And Mitch Goldich is just a game behind as well.

Our crew mostly agrees on the games this week, only deadlocked on Bears-Vikings. And we didn't come to a consensus on any upset picks this week. But that doesn't mean none of our staffers see some Week 17 upsets on the way.

Let's make some picks.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Bette Marston, Associate Editor

Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.

And here are the standings heading into the week.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.