Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ex-Panthers coach Ron Rivera has emerged as a top coaching candidate around the NFL, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports Rivera has told people that he expects a deal to come together quickly, and it could come as soon as 24 hours after Week 17 ends. The Redskins are among the teams reportedly interested in Rivera.

The Panthers fired Rivera on Dec. 3 after the team had gone 5–7 through Week 13. Secondary coach Perry Fewell has served as Carolina's interim head coach since Rivera's dismissal.

The Redskins have been searching for a coach since firing Jay Gruden in early October after the team started the season at 0–5. Gruden was hired by the Redskins in 2014 and led the team to a division title in his second season at the helm. However, the Redskins have failed to return to the postseason since their one-and-done visit in 2015.

Interim coach Bill Callahan named rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins as starter in Week 11 over veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. However, the coaching and quarterback changes haven't boosted Washington's season. The Redskins enter Week 17 with a 3–12 record and were eliminated from playoff contention in early December.