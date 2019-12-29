Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown "impressed" the Saints in his workout with the team on Friday, but no deal is "imminent," according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brown did not drop a pass in Friday's workout with New Orleans, per Rapoport. But while Brown shined on the field, concerns over a possible suspension have paused potential talks between the Saints and Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The former Steelers receiver is reportedly likely to be put on the Commissioner's Exempt List if he signs with a team this season. The move by the league office would make it "very very unlikely," for Brown to play this season, per Rapoport.

Brown was released by the Patriots on Sept. 20 after a slate of sexual misconduct allegations. He was accused of rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor on Sept. 10, and a second woman accused Brown of inappropriate sexual behavior on Sept. 16.

The four-time All-Pro met with the NFL on Nov. 15 to address sexual assault allegations against him. Brown reportedly "felt [the meeting] went well," according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The Saints enter Week 17 as the No. 3 seed in the NFC at 12–3. They travel to Carolina for their regular season finale on Sunday, with kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte slated for 1 p.m. ET.