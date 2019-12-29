© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the ragged and uneven play from week-to-week, the Philadelphia Eagles control their playoff destiny and can win the NFC East with a victory over the New York Giants in their season finale Sunday.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Dec. 29

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Philadelphia (8-7) can still win the division with a loss provided Dallas also loses at home to Washington. If both teams finish 8-8, the Cowboys would claim the NFC East by virtue of a better record against divisional opponents.

The Eagles, though, pulled ahead of the Cowboys entering the final week of the season following their 17-9 victory last Sunday. Dallas Goedert delivered as fellow tight end Zach Ertz tried to play through a fractured rib, totaling nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, as Philadelphia’s offense kept Dallas’ defense off balance and totaled 431 yards.

Carson Wentz threw for 319 yards without an interception, while Miles Sanders ran for 79 yards on 20 carries and accounted for the other touchdown in the third quarter. The spotlight continues to shine brightly on Wentz, who is playing his first season finale since his 2016 rookie season after suffering injuries that knocked him out early in the 2017 Super Bowl run and last season when the Eagles reached the divisional round.

He has impressively delivered during Philadelphia’s current three-game winning streak, throwing for 910 yards and six touchdowns without an interception, while completing 70.7 percent of his passes. That includes a 325-yard, two-touchdown effort vs. Giants in Week 14 when he rallied the Eagles to a 23-17 overtime victory with a pair of two-yard scoring tosses to Ertz late in regulation and the first possession of the extra period.

Ertz’s status for this game is uncertain, and the Eagles are taking no chances with regards to their depth at the position with the signing of Richard Rodgers on Tuesday. Rodgers, who has 121 catches for 1,173 yards over five seasons with the Eagles and Green Bay Packers, was with the team during training camp but was put on IR during the summer with a foot injury and was later released after agreeing to an injury settlement.

The Giants (4-11) have assured themselves of technically finishing ahead of the Washington Redskins for third in the division after completing a season sweep of the series with a 41-35 overtime road victory. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones was impressive after missing two weeks with a sprained ankle, throwing for season-highs of 352 yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winner to Kaden Smith on the first possession of overtime.

Jones also did not commit any turnovers, something that has plagued him throughout his rookie campaign. While the No. 6 overall pick in the draft has thrown 23 touchdown passes, Jones also has accounted for 21 total turnovers, which is tied for third in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley gave himself a chance to reach 1,000 yards for the second time in as many seasons after rushing for a career-high 189 against the Redskins, highlighted by a 67-yard rumble to paydirt. Barkley, who missed three games with a sprained ankle, needs 89 yards for the milestone, but was held to 66 on 17 carries when the teams met earlier this season.