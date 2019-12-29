Fantasy Football: Week 17 Sunday Morning Last-Minute Advice

An update on the latest injuries and inactives heading into Sunday's games along with some news and notes on weather, and more.

It’s Sunday morning! Time to finalize your lineups in season-long and DFS formats for the last time in 2019. With so much news flying around all week and the threat of players resting, are you finding it difficult to keep up with it all? Well, you’re in luck.

This article includes everything you need to know from injuries, to healthy scratches, to surprise inactives, to crucial weather information and more. We won’t just tell you what’s happening, we’ll give you analysis you can use to help you win. Don’t set your lineups until you read what’s below.

NOTE: There are a few teams who will rest their starters for all or part of Week 17. The Ravens’ and Texans’ resting players are detailed below, but the Rams, Bills and others are also candidates to sit starters. Make sure to follow those teams closely all the way to kick off.

INJURY/RESTING REPORT

QB Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (REST)

Head coach Bill O’Brien said he’s playing to win in Week 17, but he’s making the prudent choice by allowing Watson to be the back-up in Week 17. A.J. McCarron is expected to start for Houston, but isn’t someone to trust for fantasy purposes. Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock can fill-in if you need a waiver wire option.

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (REST)

Minnesota will rest several starters including Cousins today. If you were relying on him, get him out of your lineup. Sean Mannion is expected to start but is only relevant if you’re desperate in a two-QB league.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (REST)

This year’s No. 1 scorer in fantasy and the presumptive NFL MVP will sit out the season finale. Robert Griffin III will start in his place and can be played in two-QB formats as a low-end QB2. In single QB leagues, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock are likely your best available options.

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (QUESTIONABLE)

A hamstring injury knocked Murray out of Arizona’s Week 16 game and may prevent him from ending his rookie season on a high note. He’ll be a gametime decision, but it’s not worth the risk waiting to see if he’s active in single-QB formats. If you wait, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Lock are decent fill-in options. Don’t play Brett Hundley.

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (ACTIVE)

Prescott was not listed on Dallas’ final injury report and is a full-go in a must-win game against the Redskins today. Given the matchup and so many QBs resting, Prescott is a must-start as a Top 3 QB option this week.

RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (OUT)

Cook will sit the finale out as he and the Vikings prepare for Wild Card weekend. It’s unclear if he would’ve played if a playoff spot was on the line, but with Kirk Cousins and other starters sitting, holding Cook out was a no-brainer. Assuming Alexander Mattison is out, Mike Boone is a low-end RB2 this week, even after he disappointed on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

RB Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (QUESTIONABLE)

Mattison is officially questionable but he’s not expected to play today. The Vikings are holding out all other starters in what is essentially a meaningless game against the Bears. As said above, Mike Boone is a low-end RB2 this week and is the only Minnesota RB worth playing.

RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots (QUESTIONABLE)

Michel was a late addition to the Patriots’ injury report on Saturday with an illness but is expected to play today. He is a solid flex option today in a great matchup against the Dolphins, but his workload is never guaranteed.

RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (OUT)

It’s unlikely you were planning on playing Williams this week, but his absence cements Aaron Jones as a Top 5 RB this week against Detroit. The Lions allow the fourth-most points to fantasy running backs this season and the Packers still need to win this game for playoff positioning. Expect a monster performance from Jones.

RB Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens (OUT)

Ingram suffered a scary looking calf injury in Week 16 but assured Ravens fans that he’ll be ready to go when Baltimore takes the field in the Divisional Round. However, he will not play this week. Gus Edwards is a borderline RB2 this week against the Steelers. Justice Hill is a flex option in PPR formats.

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (OUT)

The Steelers have ruled Conner out for Week 17 despite having a chance to earn a playoff spot. Injuries to Conner’s shoulder and thigh will keep him sidelined and allow more work to the combination of Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds. Only Samuels is fantasy relevant as a low-end flex play in PPR formats.

RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders (OUT)

Jacobs will miss the second game in a row to end his rookie season because of a shoulder fracture and surgery to treat a skin infection earlier in the week. DeAndre Washington will take his place again and is a low-end RB2 against the Broncos. Denver is one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL so temper expectations for Oakland’s back-up, even if he’s trying to put on a show heading into free agency.

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (ACTIVE)

Henry has been battling a hamstring injury for a few weeks now and sat out last week’s game as a precaution. He’ll return in Week 17 with a Titans playoff spot on the line against the Texans. Henry is a must-start RB1 against a Houston defense allowing the fifth-most points against fantasy RBs this season.

RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (OUT)

Fournette has been dealing with a neck injury, but it’s the flu that will keep him out of today’s game. Fournette posted on Saturday that he won’t play, so there’s no reason to hold out hope. The Colts have been fairly stingy against the run this season, so Ryquell Armstead is just a flex play as Jacksonville’s starting RB this week.

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (ACTIVE)

Howard has finally been cleared for contact after missing five straight games and will make his return today with the NFC East on the line for the Eagles. Miles Sanders will remain the lead back, but Howard could get some goal line work or work out of the backfield if the Eagles choose to use Sanders more as a receiver because of all the injuries to their pass-catching weapons. Howard is a mid-level RB3 this week.

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (ACTIVE)

Thomas was limited at practice earlier in the week with a hand issue but does not carry an injury designation into this game. He’s the WR1 this week and you already know what to do.

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (QUESTIONABLE)

An illness kept Beckham out of practice Friday and put him in doubt to play Cleveland’s season finale, but he’s now expected to suit up. Keep an eye on his status because he’s a high-end WR3 at best given the weather and his overall performance this season. Look elsewhere for a more reliable option.

WR Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (QUESTIONABLE)

Edelman has been banged up most of the season and is currently dealing with knee and shoulder injuries. However, he is expected to suit up this week. Start him with confidence as a WR1 against a poor Dolphins defense.

WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (OUT)

Moore suffered a concussion last week and will not play in Week 17. That’s obviously the right decision from a health standpoint, especially since the game doesn’t mean anything to Carolina. Curtis Samuel gets a boost into low-end WR3 territory, but beware of starting any Panther not named Christian McCaffrey today.

WR Robby Anderson, New York Jets (QUESTIONABLE)

Anderson is expected to play today but experienced some tightness in his leg in the middle of the week. The Bills shut him down in Week 1, holding him to 3/23/0 on seven targets. He’s played a lot better lately but is still nothing more than a high-upside WR4 this week.

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (QUESTIONABLE)

Hopkins is an incredibly risky play today. He’ll likely be active, but it would be a surprise if he plays much. He’s been battling an illness and Week 17 is pretty meaningless for the Texans. Get him out of your lineups.

WR Will Fuller, Houston Texans (OUT)

Unsurprisingly, Fuller will not play in Week 17 after leaving the game with a groin injury last week. No Texan is a safe start this week with nothing to play for, but Kenny Stills (who’s dealing with a knee injury) may be worth a flier if you’re desperate.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins (OUT)

McLaurin’s rookie season is over as he will not play today due to a concussion. His absence opens the door for another big week from Steven Sims Jr., who is a WR3 this week. Kelvin Harmon will get more looks as well, making him a Top 50 option this week.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (DOUBTFUL)

Andrews got in a limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play today, but is not likely to suit up. Be prepared to drop Andrews in favor of Nick Boyle or Hayden Hurst. If you pick someone up sooner, options include Jonnu Smith, Noah Fant and Kaden Smith.

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (OUT)

Ertz has been banged up for weeks but just couldn’t go in the season finale against the Giants. He’ll miss today’s game, moving Dallas Goedert into high-end TE1 territory. Grab him immediately. If he’s taken, other replacement options include Jonnu Smith, Noah Fant and Kaden Smith.

WEATHER NOTES

Weather is always a factor around the NFL during this time of year. Here’s what you need to know this week:

Saints @ Panthers: Rain is expected throughout the game, but the temperature should remain in the 60s with almost no wind. No significant downgrades for any fantasy players in this game.

Browns @ Bengals: Heavy rain was expected in Cincinnati, but it appears the worst parts of the storm will occur pre-game. It’s still expected to rain during the game, so slight downgrades to both quarterbacks as well as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Tyler Boyd. All three move down just outside of Top 20 territory. Boost to both Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon, who were must-starts anyway.

Jets @ Bills: It’s shaping up to be a rainy day at New Era Field. Precipitation is expected throughout the game, but the wind speeds will be reasonable. Field conditions could get rough. Downgrades to Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

Eagles @ Giants: Possible rain late in the game, but no lineup changes need to be made.

Steelers @ Ravens: Just like Buffalo, rain is expected throughout the game but everything else should be reasonable. It’s unlikely any players from either passing attack are in your lineup today anyway.