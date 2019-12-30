Derek Carr on Raiders' Move to Las Vegas: 'It's Time for Some Fresh Air'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn't seem like he's going to miss playing in Oakland all that much. Speaking Monday while cleaning out his locker, Carr reflected on the team's imminent move.

"It's exciting," the Raiders QB said. "I think it's time for some fresh air."

Carr, who signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension before the 2017 season, was booed out of the Oakland Coliseum on Dec. 15. That afternoon, fans were seen throwing trash and food on the field following a last-minute loss to the Jaguars.

"I had some good meetings with my coaches, and I'm looking forward to Las Vegas," he said.

Carr has been the Raiders' starter for six seasons, but the team has finished with a winning record only once during that span. In 2018, the team went 4–12, but Oakland finished 7–9 this season and was not officially ruled out of playoff contention until midway through Week 17.

The Fresno St. product threw for a season-high 391 yards on Sunday in the team's 16–15 loss to the Broncos. He's thrown for more than 4,000 yards in consecutive seasons, but his play has been inconsistent at times.

The Raiders plan on holding their offseason program in Alameda and having training camp in Napa before making the formal move to Nevada.

The team facility will be in Henderson and the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium is just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The team can't call themselves the Las Vegas Raiders until March 18 when the new NFL year begins.