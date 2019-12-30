2020 NFL Draft Order: Bengals On the Clock With No. 1 Pick

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's regular season wrapped up on Sunday, meaning that the top 20 picks of the 2020 draft have been set. The order of the remaining 12 picks of the first round will be slotted based on playoff performance.

Cincinnati entered Week 17 having already clinched the No. 1 pick in the draft, but a number of changes occurred on Sunday.

Here's the NFL draft order prior to the postseason results: