The first weekend of the NFL postseason is officially set as eight teams will head into the wild-card round looking to start their Super Bowl run.

New England failed to get a bye for the first time in a decade but will still host a playoff game next Saturday when it plays the Tennessee Titans. Those two teams are joined by the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

Below is the schedule for next weekend's action:

Saturday:

No. 5 Buffalo at No. 4 Houston, 4:35 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 3 New England, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday:

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)