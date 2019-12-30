Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2019 NFL regular season over, some teams are preparing for the playoffs while others have to go home and wait to start again in 2020.

Dates and times for next season's games won't be announced until April, but now that the regular season standings are final, every team's home and away opponents are set.

Check out the list of opponents for all of your favorite NFL teams below:

AFC East:

Buffalo Bills:

Home: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks and Steelers

Away: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers and Titans

Miami Dolphins:

Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Chargers and Bengals

Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, 49ers, Cardinals, Raiders, Broncos and Jaguars

New England Patriots:

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders and 49ers

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams and Seahawks

New York Jets:

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers and Browns

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chargers, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks and Colts

AFC North:

Baltimore Ravens:

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Chiefs

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans and Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals:

Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans and Chargers

Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Dolphins

Cleveland Browns:

Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Raiders

Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Titans, Giants, Jaguars, Jets and Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Home: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Broncos

Away: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants and Titans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

AFC South:

Houston Texans:

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings and Patriots

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers, Chiefs, Lions, Browns and Bears

Indianapolis Colts:

Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings and Jets

Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Steelers, Raiders, Lions, Browns and Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Lions and Dolphins

Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Vikings, Chargers, Packers, Bengals and Ravens

Tennessee Titans:

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Bears, Browns, Lions, Steelers and Bills

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Viking and Broncos

AFC West:

Denver Broncos:

Home: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers and Titans

Away: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Jets, Patriots, Panthers, Falcons and Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs:

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Patriots and Jets

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Saints and Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders:

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Colts and Bills

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Jets, Patriots, Panthers, Falcons and Browns

Los Angeles Chargers:

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Falcons, Jets, Jaguars, Panthers and Patriots

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bengals, Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Saints

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East:

Dallas Cowboys:

Home: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers and Falcons

Away: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Seahawks, Rams, Vikings, Bengals and Ravens

New York Giants:

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers and Buccaneers

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Packers, Steelers, Browns and Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals and Saints

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Packers, Steelers, Browns and Cardinals

Washington Redskins:

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Panthers, Ravens, Rams, Bengals and Seahawks

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Browns, Steelers, 49ers, Cardinals and Lions

NFC North:

Chicago Bears:

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Colts, Texans and Giants

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Jaguars and Rams

Detroit Lions:

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts and Redskins

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Titans, Jaguars and Cardinals

Green Bay Packers:

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Eagles

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, and 49ers

Minnesota Vikings:

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Cowboys

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, Seahawks, Colts and Texans

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

NFC South:

Atlanta Falcons:

Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and Seahawks

Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers and Cowboys

Carolina Panthers:

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders and Cardinals

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Vikings, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers and Redskins

New Orleans Saints:

Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers and 49ers

Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Lions, Bears and Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers and Rams

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and Giants

NFC West:

Arizona Cardinals:

Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Redskins, Dolphins, Bills and Lions

Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots and Panthers

Los Angeles Rams:

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Patriots, Jets and Bears

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Eagles, Redskins, Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers:

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Redskins, Bills, Dolphins and Packers

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Cowboys and Saints

Seattle Seahawks:

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Jets and Vikings

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Redskins, Falcons, Eagles, Dolphins and Bills