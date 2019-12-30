2020 NFL Regular-Season Opponents for Every Team
With the 2019 NFL regular season over, some teams are preparing for the playoffs while others have to go home and wait to start again in 2020.
Dates and times for next season's games won't be announced until April, but now that the regular season standings are final, every team's home and away opponents are set.
Check out the list of opponents for all of your favorite NFL teams below:
AFC East:
Buffalo Bills:
Home: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks and Steelers
Away: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers and Titans
Miami Dolphins:
Home: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Rams, Seahawks, Chargers and Bengals
Away: Bills, Jets, Patriots, 49ers, Cardinals, Raiders, Broncos and Jaguars
New England Patriots:
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders and 49ers
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams and Seahawks
New York Jets:
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers and Browns
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Chargers, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks and Colts
AFC North:
Baltimore Ravens:
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Chiefs
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans and Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals:
Home: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans and Chargers
Away: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Dolphins
Cleveland Browns:
Home: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Raiders
Away: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Titans, Giants, Jaguars, Jets and Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers:
Home: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Broncos
Away: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants and Titans
AFC South:
Houston Texans:
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings and Patriots
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers, Chiefs, Lions, Browns and Bears
Indianapolis Colts:
Home: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Vikings and Jets
Away: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Steelers, Raiders, Lions, Browns and Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Home: Colts, Texans, Titans, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Lions and Dolphins
Away: Colts, Texans, Titans, Vikings, Chargers, Packers, Bengals and Ravens
Tennessee Titans:
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Bears, Browns, Lions, Steelers and Bills
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Viking and Broncos
AFC West:
Denver Broncos:
Home: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers and Titans
Away: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Jets, Patriots, Panthers, Falcons and Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs:
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Patriots and Jets
Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Bills, Dolphins, Saints and Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders:
Home: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Colts and Bills
Away: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Jets, Patriots, Panthers, Falcons and Browns
Los Angeles Chargers:
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Falcons, Jets, Jaguars, Panthers and Patriots
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Bengals, Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Saints
NFC East:
Dallas Cowboys:
Home: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers and Falcons
Away: Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Seahawks, Rams, Vikings, Bengals and Ravens
New York Giants:
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers and Buccaneers
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Packers, Steelers, Browns and Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles:
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals and Saints
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Packers, Steelers, Browns and Cardinals
Washington Redskins:
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Panthers, Ravens, Rams, Bengals and Seahawks
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Browns, Steelers, 49ers, Cardinals and Lions
NFC North:
Chicago Bears:
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Colts, Texans and Giants
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Jaguars and Rams
Detroit Lions:
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts and Redskins
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Titans, Jaguars and Cardinals
Green Bay Packers:
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Eagles
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, and 49ers
Minnesota Vikings:
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Cowboys
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, Seahawks, Colts and Texans
NFC South:
Atlanta Falcons:
Home: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and Seahawks
Away: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers and Cowboys
Carolina Panthers:
Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders and Cardinals
Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Vikings, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers and Redskins
New Orleans Saints:
Home: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers and 49ers
Away: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Lions, Bears and Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers and Rams
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders and Giants
NFC West:
Arizona Cardinals:
Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Redskins, Dolphins, Bills and Lions
Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots and Panthers
Los Angeles Rams:
Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Patriots, Jets and Bears
Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Eagles, Redskins, Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers:
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Redskins, Bills, Dolphins and Packers
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Cowboys and Saints
Seattle Seahawks:
Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Jets and Vikings
Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Redskins, Falcons, Eagles, Dolphins and Bills