Xavien Howard lines up to the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic battery in Florida on Sunday night. 

 According to a police report seen by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Howard and his fiancé got into a physical altercation following an argument about a purse that was purchased. Howard reportedly grabbed her arm and pushed her back up against a mirrored glass wall. The Sun-Sentinel reports she had scratches and redness on her wrist and forearm.

The Dolphins released the following statement: "We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard was placed on injured reserve in October due to a knee injury and underwent surgery earlier this month.

Miami signed Howard to a$76.5 million, five-year extension starting in 2020 with a base salary of $11.9 million. Last season, Howard was tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl.

