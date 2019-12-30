Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested for domestic battery in Florida on Sunday night.

According to a police report seen by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Howard and his fiancé got into a physical altercation following an argument about a purse that was purchased. Howard reportedly grabbed her arm and pushed her back up against a mirrored glass wall. The Sun-Sentinel reports she had scratches and redness on her wrist and forearm.

The Dolphins released the following statement: "We are aware of the situation and currently gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Howard was placed on injured reserve in October due to a knee injury and underwent surgery earlier this month.

Miami signed Howard to a$76.5 million, five-year extension starting in 2020 with a base salary of $11.9 million. Last season, Howard was tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl.