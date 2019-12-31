Less than two days after the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, the organization has made another major change, parting ways with general manager John Dorsey, the team announced Tuesday.

The team's ownership said it met with Dorsey over the last 48 hours to discuss his role but failed to reach an agreement on a position that would have enabled him to remain with the organization.

"We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns," owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future."

Dorsey was hired in December 2017 after Cleveland had won a total of four games in a three-year stretch. The team showed improvement under Dorsey but failed to make the postseason during his tenure, extending the league's longest postseason drought.

The Browns went 13-18-1 over Dorsey's two full seasons with the team.

“When I took this job, the history of this storied franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision," Dorsey said. "It is that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they are so deserving of that helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee, that it was best to part ways as they embark on the search for a new head coach."

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Dorsey and his top football executives had also been at odds with Browns Chiefs Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, who oversees the analytics side.

DePodesta, whose contract is up after next season, has reportedly contemplated leaving the organization because he wasn’t being heard, but Haslam wanted him to stay.

Dorsey made a number of significant personnel moves since joining the Browns, helping to re-stock what was one of the least talented teams in the league.

He oversaw the acquisition of wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants. He selected defensive end Myles Garrett No. 1 in the 2017 NFL draft, and chose both quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft and Nick Chubb in the second round in 2018.

The Browns, who finished this season 6–10, will now look to hire their eighth full-time coach since 2008 and also a new general manager.