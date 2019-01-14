Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Patriots and the Chiefs is expected to be an extremely cold one in Kansas City.

According Weather.com, Kansas City's 10-day forecast predicts a high of only 15 degrees and a low of 8 degrees when the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday. While no snow is currently in the area's forecast, various models predict Sunday's game time temperatures could range from -5 to 10 degrees, with an Arctic blast centered over Arrowhead Stadium.

AFC Championship game is in Kansas City --> Sunday evening. #ChiefsKingdom(-3.0) #Patriots



6-day weather forecasts are BRUTALLY cold -- and I mean very COLD. Game time temperatures from models range from -5°F to 10°F



Arctic blast is centered right over Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/if7MnZ3YDw — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 14, 2019

A game time temperature of 15 degrees would be the coldest playoff game Tom Brady has played in since the 2004 AFC Championship game against the Steelers, when the temperature was a frigid 11 degrees without the wind chill.

Brady played in an even colder playoff outing in 2003, when the kickoff temperature against the Tennessee Titans was a brutal 4 degrees.

The coldest game of Patrick Mahome's young career was a 27-degree Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens, when Mahomes went 35-for-52 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the outing.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Chiefs is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.