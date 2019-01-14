Kansas City's weather forecast is calling for a high of only 15 degrees on Sunday.
Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Patriots and the Chiefs is expected to be an extremely cold one in Kansas City.
According Weather.com, Kansas City's 10-day forecast predicts a high of only 15 degrees and a low of 8 degrees when the two teams go head-to-head on Sunday. While no snow is currently in the area's forecast, various models predict Sunday's game time temperatures could range from -5 to 10 degrees, with an Arctic blast centered over Arrowhead Stadium.
AFC Championship game is in Kansas City --> Sunday evening. #ChiefsKingdom(-3.0) #Patriots— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 14, 2019
6-day weather forecasts are BRUTALLY cold -- and I mean very COLD. Game time temperatures from models range from -5°F to 10°F
Arctic blast is centered right over Arrowhead Stadium pic.twitter.com/if7MnZ3YDw
A game time temperature of 15 degrees would be the coldest playoff game Tom Brady has played in since the 2004 AFC Championship game against the Steelers, when the temperature was a frigid 11 degrees without the wind chill.
Brady played in an even colder playoff outing in 2003, when the kickoff temperature against the Tennessee Titans was a brutal 4 degrees.
The coldest game of Patrick Mahome's young career was a 27-degree Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens, when Mahomes went 35-for-52 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the outing.
Kickoff between the Patriots and Chiefs is set for 6:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.