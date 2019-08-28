More Less

100 Photos From a Century of Football

Pro football, born on the muddy fields of Canton, Dayton and Decatur, now plays out in billion-dollar pleasure domes across the country, and even overseas. At its core, through a century of the NFL, the game has been marked by visceral energy and phenomenal athleticism, pageantry and pain, cheers and tears. Herewith, 100 photos that capture pro football’s sometimes rugged, always compelling artistry.

Bill Frakes

John Elway rambles past the Browns in the AFC Championship Game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, January 1987.

Damian Strohmeyer

Falcons rookie Deion Sanders goes airborne against the Packers in Milwaukee, October 1989.​

Sheedy & Long

The Chargers’ Lance Alworth breaks free of the Bills, Balboa Stadium, San Diego, November 1965. ​

David E. Klutho

Sony Michel plunges into the end zone for the only touchdown in the Patriots’ 13–3 Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams, February 2019.​

Neil Leifer

Roman Gabriel of the Rams passes against the Giants at Yankee Stadium, December 1970.​

Getty Images

The Oorang Indians, with Jim Thorpe (back row, middle). The team, made up of Native Americans, played for two season, 1922-23. ​

Andy Hayt

49ers QB Joe Montana skies against the Oilers at Candlestick Park, December 1981.​

Bettmann Archive

Lin Crow of the Chicago Cardinals intercepts an Eagles pass, Comiskey Park, October 1955.​

John Biever

Packers QB Brett Favre passes by the seat of his pants in the 2006 season opener against the Bears at Lambeau Field.​

Bettmann Archive

Ed Rucinski (82) of Card-Pitt—the wartime mashup of the Cardinals and Steelers—goes all out against the Redskins at Griffith Stadium in Washington, October 1944.​

Bob Rosato

Miami’s Randy McMichael skies over the Saints in a preseason game in 2002.​

Hy Peskin

The Colts’ Alan Ameche carries against the Bears at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, September 1955.​

Bettmann Archive

Bears back George McAfee runs for daylight during visiting Chicago’s 73–0 demolition of the Redskins in the 1940 NFL Championship Game. ​

Peter Brouillet/Getty Images

Eric Dickerson carries against the 49ers at Anaheim Stadium.

Bettmann Archive

Future U.S. Congressman Jack Kemp of the AFL champion Bills leaps to throw agains an AFL All-Star team at Rice Stadium in Houston, January 1966.​

Greg Nelson

Chiefs vs. Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in November 2017.​​

John W. McDonough

Cam Newton lets loose versus the Cardinals, September 2011. ​

Andy Hayt

Walter Payton goes up and over against the Saints in the game in which he broke Jim Brown’s career rushing record. Soldier Field, October 1984.​

Bettmann Archive

Bears QB Sid Luckman and teammates strike a pose at the Polo Grounds before a game against an All-Star team to benefit the Navy Relief Fund, December 1941.​

John Iacono

Tom Brady in the pocket against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., February 2015.​

Heinz Kluetmeier

The Eagles and Bears are lost in the fog during Chicago’s 20–12 divisional-round victory at Soldier Field in December 1988.​

Deanne Fitzmaurice

Peyton Manning trots to the line of scrimmage in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. ​

Bettmann Archive

Wrigley Field (né Cubs Park) served as home of the Bears from 1921 through 1970.​

Walter Iooss Jr.

San Diego’s Mike Williams and Miami’s Bruce Hardy go up the ball during the Chargers-Dolphins AFC divisional-round game at the Orange Bowl, January 1983.​

Long Photography Inc.

Paul Lowe of the Chargers sprints down the sideline against the Bills in the AFL title game, Balboa Stadium, San Diego, December 1965.​

Bill Frakes

Rams QB Kurt Warner in action against the Titans in Nashville, October 1999.​

Hy Peskin

Oilers QB George Blanda pitches out to Billy Cannon in the AFL Championship Game against the Chargers in Houston, December 1961.​

Damian Strohmeyer

David Tyree sticks the ball to his helmet to help set up the winning score in the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII victory over the Patriots, February 2008.​

Bettmann Archive

In Week 2 of the AFL’s inaugural season, Denver’s Austin Gonsoulin is tackled after an interception at War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo, September 1960. ​

John Biever

Reversing roles, Bills QB Doug Flutie attempts to haul down Dolphins linebacker Zack Thomas after a fumble in the Dolphins’ wild-card win over the Bills at Pro Player Stadium, January 1999.​

Rod Mar

Kam Chancellor leaps the line on Graham Gano’s field-goal attempt in a Panthers-Seahawks divisional-round game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, January 2015.​

Neil Leifer

Sonny Jurgensen, Eagles QB, unleashes a pass against the Bears at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, November 1961. ​

Neil Leifer

The Browns and 49ers slog it out at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, December 1, 1974.​

Bettmann Archive

The Browns’ Marion Motley returns a kick against the New York Yankees in an AAFC game at the House that Ruth Built, November 1947.​

Carlos M. Saavedra

The Giants’ Odell Beckham snags a pass one-handed against the Cowboys, MetLife Stadium, November 2014. ​

Walter Iooss Jr.

Lee Roy Selmon (63) and his fellow Bucs make a creamsicle of Chargers running back John Cappelleti in Tampa, December 1981.​

Bettmann Archive

The Steelers’ Jim Finks (7) and the Giants’ Ellery Williams (85) battle for the ball (and against the goalposts) at the Polo Grounds, October 1950.​

Andy Hayt

The Chargers’ Jim McMahon eludes Philly’s Reggie White at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, December 1989. ​

Jeff Haynes

New England’s Rob Gronkowski is flocked by Broncos defenders in the AFC Championship Game in Denver, January 2016.​

Neil Leifer

The Astrodome roof provides a new perspective on the game for photographer Neil Leifer; Jets vs. Houston, October 1968.​

Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Green Bay’s Billy Grimes carries the white ball on a kickoff during a night game against the New York Yanks at Yankee Stadium, October 1950.​

David E. Klutho

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the line of scrimmage against the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium, September 2018.​

Peter Read Miller

Cedric Benson fights his way into the end zone in the Bears 39–14 NFC title game victory over the Saints at Soldier Field in January 2007.​

Neil Leifer

New York’s Bob Schnelker and Cleveland’s Ken Konz contest a ball at Yankee Stadium, December 1958.​

Walter Iooss Jr.

Miami’s Earnest Rhone swallows up Washington’s Joe Theismann in Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl, January 1983.​

Gary Bogden

Pierre Thomas touches down during the Saints’ 31–17 victory over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, Dolphins Stadium, February 2010.​

Bettmann Archive

The Bears battle the Giants during Red Grange’s barnstorming tour, December 1925.​

Peter Read Miller

Marshawn Lynch caps his Beast Mode TD with a backward plunge into the end zone in the Seahawks’ wild-card victory over the Saints in Seattle, January 2011.​

Hy Peskin

Jim Taylor of the Packers takes on the 49ers at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, December 1960.​

David E. Klutho

J.J. Watt stands in the way of a pass attempt by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco at Reliant Stadium in Houston, October 2012. ​

George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

Bill Rooney of the Giants carries against the Rochester Jeffersons at the Polo Grounds in New York on Armistice Day, 1925.​

Walter Iooss Jr.

The clock runs out on the Raiders in the AFC Championship Game at Three Rivers Stadium, January 1976. ​

Nate Fine/NFL

Redskins back Wilbur Moore makes an over the shoulder catch against the Steagles (the combined Steelers-Eagles team) at Griffith Stadium in Washington, November 1943. ​

Neil Leifer

The Chiefs Jerry Mays (75) pressures Joe Namath at Shea Stadium, November 1969. ​

Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images

Andre Reed exults in the end zone after a touchdown against the Jets at Rich Stadium in Buffalo, October 1990. ​

Walter Iooss Jr.

Vikings QB Fran Tarkenton scrambles, pursued by Colts, Municipal Stadium, Baltimore, October 1966.​

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Bronko Nagurski (3) and the 1934 Chicago Bears, reigning NFL champions.​

Neil Leifer

Dallas’s Mike Clark lines up for a field goal against the Vikings in the Playoff Bowl, the annual game between NFL runners-up in Miami, January 1969. ​

NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Tuffy Leemans of the Giants twists his way to the end zone against the Eagles at the Polo Grounds, October 1938.​

Neil Leifer

Vikings great Alan Page faces off against the Packers at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minn., November 1974.

AP

The Packers played at Bellevue Park, in the shadow of the Hagermeister Brewery, in the early ’20s.

Walter Iooss Jr.

Jack Lambert stuffs Lydell Mitchell in the Steelers’ divisional-round win over the Colts in Baltimore, December 1976.​

John Biever

Jacksonville’s Mark Brunell soars for six against the Browns in Cleveland, December 1999. ​

Kidwiler Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Giants’ Alex Webster hits the open field after a catch in New York’s 47–7 NFL Championship Game victory over the Bears, Yankee Stadium, December 1956.​

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Raiders rookie Bo Jackson bulls over a Bills defender, December 1987.​

Bettmann Archive

Green Bay’s Cecil Isbell lugs the lumber against the Giants in the Packers’ 27–0 NFL Championship Game victory in Milwaukee, December 1939. ​

Kidwiler Collection/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Bobby Layne (22) and the Steelers huddle at Forbes Field, November 1960.​

Simon Bruty

Ravens safety Ed Reed picks off the Cowboys, November 2004.​

Bettmann Archive

The Packers’ Herman Rohrig is swarmed by Cardinals on a fumble recovery, Comiskey Park, Chicago, November 1946.​

Neil Leifer

Jerrel Wilson punts from the Chiefs’ end zone against Green Bay in Super Bowl I at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.​

Bettmann Archive

George Sauer of the Packers skirts the end during the College All-Star game, the annual preseason matchup between the NFL champion and top college seniors, Soldier Field, September 1937.​

Peter Read Miller

Aaron Rodgers levitates over the Steelers in the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, February 2011.​

Bettmann Archive

Davie O'Brien of the Eagles thrills the crowd in Philadelphia during a scoreless tie with the Brooklyn Bulldogs, October 1939.

Neil Leifer

The 49ers host the Cowboys in the NFC Championship, Kezar Stadium, San Francisco, January 1971. ​

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The Oilers’ Earl Campbell muscles his way through the Browns defense at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, December 1979.​

Bettmann Archive

Sammy Baugh of the Redskins punts from his end zone in a game with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, November 1940.​

John Biever

Steelers linebacker James Harrison is all out of gas after his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.​

Neil Leifer

Merlin Olsen pressures Bart Starr in a Packers-Vikings game at the L.A. Coliseum, December 1967.

Nate Fine/Getty Images

Redskins defensive back Don Shula, 1957.​

John W. McDonough

Larry Fitzgerald leaps for a touchdown—on the field and on the big screen—against the Falcons in the divisional round, Glendale, Ariz., January 2009.​

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Rams quarterback Bob Waterfield sucks oxygen from a “vitalator” on the sideline, September 1952.​

Bill Smith

They weren’t exactly packing ’em in at the Vet for the scab game between the replacement Bears and Eagles during the players strike, October 1987.​

Bob Rosato

Ray Lewis wraps up a Bears back, September 2001.​

Bettmann Archive

Coach Greasy Neil and the Eagles study moving pictures of their game against the Rams the previous year, on board a flight to Los Angeles, September 1946.​

Neil Leifer

The Colts’ Jim O'Brien (80) watches his kick sail through uprights to beat the Cowboys in Super Bowl V in Miami, January 1971​.

Walter Iooss Jr.

Dallas QB Roger Staubach finds away over the Vikings’ Alan Page at Metropolitan Stadium, Bloomington, Minn., October 1970.​

Bettmann Archive

The Giants’ Ward Cuff is ripped down by Cleveland Rams defenders at the Polo Grounds, November 1941.​

Neil Leifer

Striking NFL players picket the Hall of Fame Game, August 1974.​

Fred Vuich

Adrian Peterson bursts into the open field against the Browns in Cleveland, September 2009.​

Neil Leifer

Chicago’s Bob Jencks fires an extra-point attempt toward the Bleacher Bums at Wrigley Field, Bears vs. Packers, November 1963.​

Al Tielemans

Philly’s Zach Ertz and Detroit’s Rashean Mathis play in the snow at the Linc, December 2013.​

Andy Hayt

Just like he drew it up: Bengals wideout Cris Collinsworth follows the ball against the Broncos at Mile High, September 1984. ​

Eric Schweikardt

Gale Sayers hits the hole against the Vikings, September 1968.​

Peter Read Miller

LaDanian Tomlinson vaults the line, Bills at Chargers, November 2005.​

Hy Peskin

Cleveland coach Paul Brown (kneeling, in hat) and QB Otto Graham (gesturing) on the sideline at Municipal Stadium during the Browns’ 56–10 victory over the Lions in the 1954 NFL Championship Game.​

Bill Frakes

Mike Singletary in pursuit of Barry Sanders at Soldier Field, September 1992.​

Heinz Kluetmeier

Lynn Swann reaches over Dallas defender Mark Washington for one of his four catches in Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl X victory; Swann was named the game’s MVP. ​

Neil Leifer

Baltimore’s Alan Ameche scores the game-winner against the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game, the first title game to go to overtime. ​

Corbis via Getty Images

Rams receiver Tom Fears reaches for a pass in the end zone versus the Packers at the L.A. Coliseum, December 1955.​

Gregory Heisler

Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh and Peyton Manning photographed at Baugh’s Texas ranch, July 1999. ​

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.