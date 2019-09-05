The NFL's new pass interference review rule will officially be implemented during the 2019 season.

Approved in March, the new rule proposal allows for offensive and defensive pass interference calls and non-calls to be subject to review. Coaches can now challenge the penalties in the first 28 minutes of each half, with the final two minutes subject to booth review, according to Rule 15, Section 3, Article 10 of the NFL Football Operations rule book.

The replay official will only stop the game when there is "clear and obvious visual evidence" that a pass interference penalty may or may not have occurred. Any stoppage in play will occur under stricter criteria and calls will only be reversed on clear and obvious visual evidence" that an incorrect call was made.

Even under two minutes, all passing plays can be reviewed for pass interference. Any "Hail Mary" play at the end of a half or game will be reviewed in replay consistent with the guidelines for officiating the play on the field.

Coaches will still only be given two challenge flags per game.

The major change to the rules stems from a blatant missed call in the NFC championship game that came with under two minutes left in the game. With the Saints facing third-and-10 on the Rams' 13-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. The Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up the pass but appeared to make contact with Lewis well before the pass came.

Without what should've been a penalty against Los Angeles, the Rams got the ball back, kicked a game-tying field goal before beating the Saints 26–23 in overtime.

The new pass interference review rule will only be applied to the 2019 season.