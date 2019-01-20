Watch: Referees Appear to Miss Blatant Pass Interference Call Late in NFC Championship

Referees appeared to miss a blatant pass interference call late in the NFC Championship featuring the Saints and Rams on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

Referees appeared to miss a blatant pass interference call late in the Rams' 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. But the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. 

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters after the game that the league called him to confirm that the referees did in fact miss the pass interference call.

Bill Vinovich, head of Sunday's officiating crew, told a reporter that he did not see the play and had not yet reviewed it. He said it was a "judgement call by the official" and said that the timing of the game did not impact the ruling.

The Saints had settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and gave Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams then tied up the game with a field goal with 15 seconds to play. The game then went to overtime and Los Angeles sealed it with a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Several NFL players and writers criticized the no-call on Twitter.  

The Rams will face the AFC Championship winner in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message