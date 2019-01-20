Referees appeared to miss a blatant pass interference call late in the Rams' 26–23 win over the Saints in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game with the Saints on the Rams 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. But the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere.

Another look at that no-flag callpic.twitter.com/PQIMkvrMHX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2019

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters after the game that the league called him to confirm that the referees did in fact miss the pass interference call.

Bill Vinovich, head of Sunday's officiating crew, told a reporter that he did not see the play and had not yet reviewed it. He said it was a "judgement call by the official" and said that the timing of the game did not impact the ruling.

Amie served as pool reporter. Here’s the ref reaction to the no-call. https://t.co/JJ6ncFgzIi — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) January 21, 2019

The Saints had settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and gave Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams then tied up the game with a field goal with 15 seconds to play. The game then went to overtime and Los Angeles sealed it with a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Several NFL players and writers criticized the no-call on Twitter.

Worst no-call of 2018 season. — Peter King (@peter_king) January 20, 2019

Once again, the referees have become a part of the game story. #NFCChampionshipGame — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 20, 2019

There needs to be some form of accountability. NEEDS to be. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2019

That honestly might've been both pass interference AND the helmet rule. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2019

If I were the Saints I would commit blatant penalties on every play in OT and dare the refs to say something. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 20, 2019

Wow that's a horrific no-call. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2019

There’s nothing bang bang about that play. https://t.co/9SHFnrU2Jn — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 20, 2019

The Rams will face the AFC Championship winner in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.