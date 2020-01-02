MMQB Staff NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks
Let's make some picks.
Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Bette Marston, Associate Editor
Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.
And here are the standings after the regular season.
