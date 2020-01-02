MMQB Staff NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks

Who's moving on to the divisional round? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Let's make some picks.

Here's who is picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Bette Marston, Associate Editor
Kalyn Kahler, Staff Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

mmqb-wild-card-weekend-staff-picks

BOLD denotes an upset pick, according to Vegas betting lines. Get against-the-spread picks from our team of experts at the SI Gambling vertical.

And here are the standings after the regular season.

mmqb-staff-picks-standings-wild-card

