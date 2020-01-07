Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He replaces Pat Shurmur, who was fired after two seasons.

Judge, 39, has spent the last eight years with the New England Patriots as the special teams coach and wide receivers coach. Judge had an offer to become the head coach at his alma mater Mississippi State but decided on heading to the NFL.

The Giants were planning on interviewing Baylor head coach Matt Rhule before he accepted the Carolina Panthers' head coaching job. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rhule reportedly informed the Giants before he agreed to a six-year deal with the Panthers but gave them a chance to match the deal. The Giants declined and chose Judge.

Judge also worked under Nick Saban as a special team's assistant at Alabama from 2009 to 2011. In his career, Judge has three Super Bowl rings as a Patriots assistant and two BCS championships with Alabama.

The Giants have also requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Jason Garrett to be the team's offensive coordinator under Judge, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.