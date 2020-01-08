XFL CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck says his son, Andrew, has not shown a desire to return to the NFL after his sudden retirement before the start of the 2019 season.

he tells Damon Amendolara on "The DA Show."

"My wife and I spent some time with him and his growing family," Oliver Luck told Damon Amendolara on The DA Show. "He just got his first child about six weeks ago. We were with him over Christmas. He's doing great. I have not noticed any desires to come back and play, but he's doing very well."

Luck announced his retirement in August just shy of his 30th birthday, citing the series of injuries that took away from his love of the sport.

He finished his career with 2,000 passes completed for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions. He led the Colts to the AFC Championship Game in 2014.

In their first season without Luck, the Colts turned to Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. He led them to a 7–9 record despite winning five of the first seven games of the year.

At the end of the season, general manager Chris Ballard reiterated that Luck is retired and "we all need to accept that."