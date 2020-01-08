The Browns are the final team with a head coaching vacancy after the Panthers and Giants landed their respective new coaches on Tuesday, and Cleveland appears to have no shortage of options.

Cleveland management has already interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, as well as 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. And Cleveland has a slate of interviews planned to close the week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will meet with Cleveland on Wednesday, per Schefter. Schwartz has been in Philadelphia for four seasons, and he previously went 29–51 in five years with the Lions from 2009-13.

The Browns will interview a pair of offensive coordinators after Schwartz. Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski is slated to meet with Cleveland on Thursday, followed by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Pats' OC accepted the Colts' head coaching vacancy in February 2018, but he quickly reversed course and returned to New England.

Cleveland hopes to have a deal with a new head coach by Saturday, per Schefter.

The Browns' new head coach will be the franchise's eighth since 2010. Freddie Kitchens lasted one season in Cleveland before being fired on Dec. 29.

The Browns finished third in the AFC North in 2019 at 6–10. They have not made the playoffs since 2002.