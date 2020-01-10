Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will need multiple offseason surgeries, according to the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian. The surgeries are reportedly to repair a separated AC joint in his left shoulder and an injury to his left knee.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe noted earlier this week that Edelman's injuries were serious enough that they "would have ended some other players' seasons." The Patriots WR also dealt with a rib injury, but there has been no reporting to indicate if that will need surgery.

Edelman caught 100 passes this season, crossing that plateau for only the second time in his NFL career. His 1,117 receiving yards were a career-high and the former seventh-round picked added six receiving touchdowns as well.

In New England's 20-13 loss to the Titans last Saturday, Edelman caught only three passes for 30 yards and added 12 yards on the ground.

He was relied upon to be New England's most productive skill position player this past season, but the team enters the offseason with plenty of questions, starting with addressing Tom Brady's future.

Edelman will be entering the 11th year of his career but has only played in 16 games three times.