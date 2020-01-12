What Is the Highest Scoring Playoff Game in NFL History?

The Chiefs and Texans combined for the highest-scoring first half in NFL postseason history Sunday, scoring 52 total points as Kansas City led 28-24 at halftime.

Despite the high-scoring affair through the game's first 30 minutes, Sunday's divisional game has a ways to go before being the highest scoring game in postseason history.

That honor goes belongs to Cardinals-Packers wild-card game in 2009 when Arizona defeated the Packers 51-45 in overtime, spoiling Aaron Rodgers's second-ever playoff game.

In the 1995 wild-card round, the Eagles beat the Lions 58-37, combining for 95 points, the second-most ever.

The Rams' 48-37 win over the Vikings in 1999 Divisional round marks the third-highest scoring playoff game ever.

The Bills' 41-38 Wild Card win over the Oilers in 1992 and Chargers' 41-38 win over Miami in the 1981 Divisional round are tied for the fourth-most points in a playoff game.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce both tied offensive records in the first half of Sunday's game and have the chance to vault their performances on Sunday fully into the league's record book.