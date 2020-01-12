Lonnie Johnson Jr. Recovers Blocked Punt As Texans Go Up 14–0 to Open vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson scored a touchdown on a blocked punt to help take a 14–0 lead in the first two minutes of Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkevious Mingo blocked the punt by Dustin Colquitt before it was recovered by Johnson Jr. who ran it 10 yards into the end zone to silence the fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Texans also went on to recover a dropped punt by Tyreek Hill at the six-yard line for a third touchdown on the day.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Texans are 5–0 on the season when leading by 14 or more points in a game.

The Texans are looking to make their first-ever AFC Conference Championship Game with a win. The AFC Championship game will be held on Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. and broadcast on CBS.