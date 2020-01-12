Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

One week after the New England Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round, Tom Brady ensured that no decisions have been made on his future in the NFL.

"We are a week removed from the end of our season," Brady said to Jim Gray in his weekly spot on Westwood One. "There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don't think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point, and I'm sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves."

Brady, who is set to become a free agent on March 18 after his 20th season with the Patriots, said he has been spending time with his family and loved ones since the end of the season.

"The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven't even started to pick up," Brady said. "It's really not my concern at this point. It's been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months."

On Wednesday, Brady took to social media to thank his fans for the past season and say that he has more to prove, hinting at his future in the NFL. Brady said that he has experienced his limits "push back" at him, but also remains motivated to keep going.

"I also think I'm inspired by so many people who push the limits," Brady said. "I love watching documentaries of incredible human feats. They're inspiring. People climb these mountains and do things that people never thought were possible. I'm at a certain point in my career where people think what I'm doing is to a degree impossible. For me, it's about continuing to prove to myself that I can lay it on the line and we can still try to achieve the ultimate goal, which is winning Super Bowls."

Brady threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019-20, including a pick-six on his final play of the year. While Bill Belichick called Brady an "iconic figure," Brady knows his future in the league will not be decided soon.

"I can only say how I feel, and that's what's the truth to me and what's authentic to me," Brady said. "And I have no decision that I have made, and there won't be for some considerable time. So I know there is speculation; there always is. That's just part of being in professional sports; that's part of being a professional athlete.

"When people aren't talking about this season, they want to talk about next season, and the reality is that next season is quite a ways away. I have some other things that are happening at this time. Like I said, spending some time with my family, my loved ones and giving them the time they need. And then as people begin to plan for next season, like I said, these things will take care of themselves."