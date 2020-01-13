The cocaine possession charge that New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was facing in New Hampshire has been conditionally dismissed, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

In a statement, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois announced four conditions Chung will have to abide by:

He will "remain of good behavior" for a period of two years, meaning he cannot commit any crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or any major motor vehicle offenses

He will undergo periodic drug testing once a month for the next 12 months, and once every 90 days for the remainder of the two-year period.

He will perform 40 hours of community service within the next 18 months, doing so in connection with drug abuse prevention and education.

Chung waives his right to a speedy trial, and understands that failure to comply with the above requirements can lead to New Hampshire reinstating the charges and prosecute him.

Livernois said that the charges were dismissed as Chung has no prior criminal record nor "prior involvement with the criminal justice system." Adding that Chung also cooperated with local Meredith Police Department when the incident occurred.

The amount of cocaine allegedly in Chung's possession was also "small" and Chung provided proof to the state of New Hampshire that he has undergone a full substance abuse evaluation, which said he does not need any substance abuse treatment.

Chung had been indicted Aug. 8, and later entered a not-guilty plea.

The 32-year-old Chung played in 13 games this past season, with 12 starts. He finished with 51 tackles and three forced fumbles.