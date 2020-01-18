David Richard/AP/Shutterstock

The New Orleans police department could withdraw the arrest warrant against Odell Beckham Jr. after a Superdome officer signed an affidavit stating he did not want to press charges against the Browns wide receiver, according to NOLA.com.

Beckham was facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery for slapping the buttocks of the officer in LSU's locker room after the Tigers beat Clemson in Monday's national championship game.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by NOPD, the stadium police officer was told to enforce the Superdome's no-smoking policy in LSU's locker room. The officer, a lieutenant, told the players to put out their celebratory cigars and was speaking to a player when someone slapped him on the buttocks, reports NOLA.com. Video circulated on social media showing it was Beckham.

After the warrant was obtained by police, the Browns released a statement.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

The NOPD officer investigating the situation initially sought a warrant to arrest Beckham for misdemeanor sexual battery, but a judge approved a warrant with a lesser count of simple battery.

According to ESPN, the NOPD is expected to withdraw the warrant, but officials have not commented yet.

Beckham, who previously played for LSU, is also under scrutiny for handing out cash to players after the national title game. The university said it will investigate the matter after quarterback Joe Burrow said it was real money, which would be an NCAA violation. LSU previously said it was fake money.