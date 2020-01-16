The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. following a locker room interaction with a security officer after Monday night's national championship game, according to multiple reports.

WAFB reports Beckham is facing a charge of simple battery. A video has circulated on social media showing Beckham slapping the buttocks of a security officer in LSU's locker room. The complaint was filed by a SuperDome security officer, according to ESPN.

The Browns issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Beckham, who previously played with the Tigers, joined the team for their postgame celebration after they beat Clemson for the national title.

Beckham is already under scrutiny for his postgame actions after handing out cash to LSU players. The university is investigating the matter after quarterback Joe Burrow said it was real cash, which would be an NCAA violation. LSU previously said it was fake money.