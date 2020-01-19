As Tom Brady enters free agency, he will allow himself to be courted by other teams for the first time in his NFL career, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports.

According to La Canfora, it "would be extremely surprising" if Brady and the Patriots agreed to a deal before free agency opens on March 18. The veteran quarterback is "prepared" to discuss a future with other teams.



"While his process could still result in a return to New England it is far from certain at this point," La Canfora reports. "Brady intends to take a methodical approach to his first foray into free agency, as, at age 42, this will be the final contract of his playing career."

Brady has spent two decades with the Patriots and won six Super Bowls with the franchise. However, he wants the chance to explore free agency for the first time in his career.

Brady has repeatedly said that he wants to play to at least age 45. He is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He often expressed his frustration throughout the season regarding the Patriots' offense, which lacked a strong receiving corps.

La Canfora reports that Brady would like the chance to mentor a young quarterback—wherever he plays in the future—to help leave a franchise in good shape when he retires.