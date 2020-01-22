The Jaguars "plan to hire" former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jacksonville parted ways with John DeFilippo on Jan. 13. DeFilippo was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator for just one season.

Gruden comes to Jacksonville after six seasons as the Redskins' head coach. He went 35–49 with Washington, finishing over .500 just twice. Gruden reached the playoffs in 2015 but went just 0–5 in 2019 before being fired on Oct. 7.

Jacksonville has finished last in the AFC South in each of the last two seasons after reaching the AFC Championship in 2017. The Jaguars finished No. 31 in scoring in 2018 and No. 26 in offense in 2019.