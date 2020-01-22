Report: Jaguars to Hire Jay Gruden as Offensive Coordinator

Report: Jaguars to Hire Jay Gruden as Offensive Coordinator

Author:
Publish date:

The Jaguars "plan to hire" former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Jacksonville parted ways with John DeFilippo on Jan. 13. DeFilippo was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator for just one season.

Gruden comes to Jacksonville after six seasons as the Redskins' head coach. He went 35–49 with Washington, finishing over .500 just twice. Gruden reached the playoffs in 2015 but went just 0–5 in 2019 before being fired on Oct. 7.

Jacksonville has finished last in the AFC South in each of the last two seasons after reaching the AFC Championship in 2017. The Jaguars finished No. 31 in scoring in 2018 and No. 26 in offense in 2019.

YOU MAY LIKE

Robert Griffin III Redskins quarterback
Play
NFL

Redskins coach Jay Gruden is reportedly 'done' with quarterback Robert Griffin III

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden is "done" with Robert Griffin III and would prefer that the team make a "clean break" with the dual-threat quarterback this offseason, according to a report from Jason Reid of The Washington Post. Gruden announced last week that Colt McCoy would start over Griffin in the the Redskins' game against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. McCoy threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 49-27 loss.