The number of reported concussions in the NFL increased slightly in 2019 compared with the previous season, according to data released by the league Thursday.

Reported concussions rose from 214 to 224 over the past year. Despite the slight change, the number remained below the 281 concussions reported in 2017 that alarmed NFL officials.

In an effort to reduce the number of concussions, the league implemented kickoff changes and banned players from lowering their heads to initiate contact with opponents. The NFL also worked with the players association to eliminate helmets that were either outdated or had poor ratings for performance.

However, officials were concerned over an uptick in preseason concussions this fall, when it was revealed there were 49 reported in 2019 compared with 34 in 2018. The NFL and team owners have discussed reducing the number of preseason games in a new collective bargaining agreement.

The NFL added on Thursday that ACL and MCL injuries declined this season. ACL tears fell from 57 to 47, and MCL tears went down from 132 to 109.