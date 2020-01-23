The Chiefs continue to hold a slight edge over the 49ers in the betting odds ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

After last Sunday's AFC and NFC conference championships, the line opened at Chiefs -1, while the over/under grew to 53.5.

As we inch closer to the big game, the odds haven't changed dramatically. According to Westgate, the line remains at Chiefs -1. The over/under total is 54.

The Chiefs entered the season as betting favorites to win the Super Bowl but were soon taken over by the Patriots after the team signed Antonio Brown. Meanwhile, the 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl odds that placed them around the middle of the NFL field.

The 49ers and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla. at 6:30 p.m. EST.