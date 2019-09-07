The Patriots are once again the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in February 2020, as New England jumped past the Chiefs after signing wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year contract on Saturday.

New England was previously at +650 to win the Super Bowl prior to Saturday's signing at William Hill. The Patriots are now at +450, while the Chiefs enter Week 1 at +600.

Per @WilliamHillUS Nick Bogdanovich, on news of Antonio Brown acquisition, Patriots move from +650 to +450 to win Super Bowl. Chiefs +600 second choice. @Covers — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) September 7, 2019

Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday. He previously asked for the release after Oakland voided over $29 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team.

New England enters 2019 seeking its second consecutive Super Bowl after beating the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick era.

The Patriots will host Brown's former team the Steelers on Sunday night. Brown won't be eligible to play, but the four-time All-Pro is eligible to take the field in Week 2 against the Dolphins.