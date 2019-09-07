The Chiefs fell out of the top spot after Brown's signing with New England, with Kansas City entering Week 1 at +600 to win Super Bowl LIV.
The Patriots are once again the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl in February 2020, as New England jumped past the Chiefs after signing wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year contract on Saturday.
New England was previously at +650 to win the Super Bowl prior to Saturday's signing at William Hill. The Patriots are now at +450, while the Chiefs enter Week 1 at +600.
Per @WilliamHillUS Nick Bogdanovich, on news of Antonio Brown acquisition, Patriots move from +650 to +450 to win Super Bowl. Chiefs +600 second choice. @Covers— Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) September 7, 2019
Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday. He previously asked for the release after Oakland voided over $29 million in contract guarantees due to conduct detrimental to the team.
New England enters 2019 seeking its second consecutive Super Bowl after beating the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick era.
The Patriots will host Brown's former team the Steelers on Sunday night. Brown won't be eligible to play, but the four-time All-Pro is eligible to take the field in Week 2 against the Dolphins.