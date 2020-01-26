49ers tight end George Kittle will be bringing a pair of extra guests to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2. Kittle will host Josie and Nicolas LaMar, the widow and son for former U.S. Army sergeant Mick LaMar.

Kittle is teaming up with financial-services company USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors to bring the LaMar's to Miami.

"The work I do with the USAA and the TAPS organization is something I really have kind of fallen in love with," Kittle told ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "I have a lot of family in the military so it's something that I just respect, and the sacrifice that they give is the ultimate sacrifice. So, if I can ever give back and make a family's day or just make them smile a little bit, then I've just done a little part in their lives."

Mick LaMar was killed in his second tour of duty in Mosul, Iraq in January 2011. He is survived by Josie and her five children.

Kittle caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards in his third year with the 49ers in 2020. San Francisco will look to win its sixth Super Bowl on Feb. 2, facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.