NFL Twitter Accounts Hacked, League Cooperating with Police

Several NFL-affiliated Twitter accounts were hacked on Monday and the league is now cooperating with law enforcement, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"On Monday, the NFL cybersecurity department became aware of a breach of a league-related social media account," the league said. "Targeted breaches and additional failed attempts were discovered across the league and team accounts. The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access."

The operation was conducted by OurMine, a Saudi hacking service that also sells proprietary cybersecurity services. OurMine claimed ownership over the hacks in a series of tweets.

"We are here to [s]how that everything is hackable," it wrote on the accounts of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and others.

OurMine then supplied an email address to contact in order to "improve your account's security."

The San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were also reportedly among the 15 teams that were hacked. The official NFL account was reportedly compromised.

"[T]he league alerted the social media platform providers and, with their assistance, secured all league and club accounts," the NFL said. "We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations."