Former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu highlights the list of new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020. The modern-era players who were voted in were informed on Saturday with Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce also receiving the sport's honor.

The Selection Committee's five elected modern-era players each received a minimum positive vote of 80%.

They are joined by 15 other NFL greats who are also part of the league's Centennial Slate for the Class of 2020.

Polamalu was First-Team All-Pro four times and Second-Team twice. The eight-time Pro Bowler was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, helping Pittsburgh reach seven postseasons and two Super Bowls during his tenure. He is the lone member of the 2020 class to make the Hall in his first year of eligibility

Hutchinson emerged as one of football's best guards for the Vikings and Seahawks, being named All-Pro six times and making seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He was twice chosen as NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year.

At one point in his career, Atwater made eight Pro Bowls in a nine-year span. Noted for his hard-hitting and strong tackling, the Broncos' safety started in four AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls, helping Denver defeat Green Bay in Super Bowl XXXII and Atlanta in Super Bowl XXXIII.

James captured the NFL's rushing titles during his first two seasons, winning the NFL's Rookie of the Year award in 1999. The longtime Colts RB, was selected to four Pro Bowls and made All-Pro three times.

Bruce was voted to four Pro Bowls, finishing his career with 12 seasons of 50 or more catches and eight seasons with 1,000 yards. At the time he retired, the Rams legend finished his career with the second-most receiving yards in NFL history.

The other 15 members of the class are as followed: