As a result of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi will, of course, receive a championship ring. But more than that, 91 dogs from a Kansas City animal shelter will soon have new homes as Nnadi has said he will pay the adoption fees for the dogs that were in the shelter as of Sunday, no matter how long it takes them to find homes.

Adoption fees at the Kansas City Pet Project normally run about $150.

The Missouri-based shelter announced the news on social media Sunday after the Chiefs' comeback victory.

"We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with @dnnadi and he couldn't have thought of a better ending," KC Pet Project said on Instagram.

A spokesperson for the organization told ESPN on Monday that 20 dogs had been adopted through the program as of early Monday afternoon. ESPN's Adam Teicher notes that 10 dogs might usually be adopted on an average day.

Nnadi had four tackles, one for a loss, in Kansas City's victory over San Francisco.

The win snapped a 50-year Super Bowl drought for the Chiefs. And members of Chiefs Kingdom will now be getting new furry friends.