Eagles Congratulate Andy Reid on Super Bowl LIV Victory

Heading into Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid had the most playoff wins of any coach never to have won the sport's biggest game.

That changed Sunday, however, when the Chiefs outlasted the 49ers 31-20. Reid spent the first 14 years of his head coaching career with the Philadelphia, losing his only Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles. His former team was quick to congratulate their longtime head coach afterward.

Reid was 130-93-1 with the Eagles but won the NFC just once. During his tenure in Philly, he lost in the NFC Championship four times.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie attended the Super Bowl in Miami and the two have reportedly remained friends in the years since Reid joined the Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lurie has had weekly contact with Reid throughout the postseason.