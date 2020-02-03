Find out how to buy Sports Illustrated's commemorative issue of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship.

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 in Super Bowl LIV to bring home another championship to Kansas City.

Last year, the Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. After losing on the doorstep of the big game, they were determined to reach the Super Bowl this year. Kansas City stayed true to its goal and finished the 2019 regular season 12–4 to return to the playoffs.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs in a pair of incredible playoff performances to advance to the Super Bowl. In the divisional round, the Chiefs bounced back from a 24–0 hole, the largest they had ever overcome in franchise history, to beat the Houston Texans. The following week they outran the Tennessee Titans in a 35–24 victory to reach the Super Bowl.

On Sunday night in Miami, Kansas City rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to put up three touchdowns in the final 6:13 and beat the 49ers.

You can read the cover story, "Kingdom Comeback: The Chiefs' Seven-Year Journey to a Super Bowl Title," by SI's Greg Bishop and Jenny Vrentas here.