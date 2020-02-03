At the next reunion of Whitehouse (Tx.) High School's 2014 class, no one will have to ask Patrick Mahomes what he’s been up to since graduation.

Mahomes elevated himself from football analysts' darling to a household name by leading the Chiefs' fourth-quarter comeback against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

At age 24 and in just his second season as Kansas City's starting signal caller, Mahomes is not only a world champ but also the Super Bowl MVP. It's a long way from where he was six years ago, when he was a three-star quarterback recruit.

But one of Mahomes's high school classmates believed back then that the quarterback was destined for greatness. On a page in the school yearbook asking students what they were looking forward to most about their reunion, Spencer Shaw said "Seeing Patrick Mahomes' super bowl [sic] ring."

Mahomes was one offside penalty by Dee Ford away from potentially winning a Super Bowl ring in time for his five-year reunion. He may have a few more by the time the 10-year reunion rolls around.