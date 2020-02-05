A film based on the life of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner is expected to be released on Dec. 18, 2020, according to Variety.

The film will be titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story and will be distributed by Lionsgate.

"Here we go... can’t tell you how excited I am to share our story on the Big screen! I am humbled that God has chosen me for this journey & I’m believing in some way it will impact, inspire or encourage all who see it!" Warner tweeted.

The film will be directed by Jon and Andrew Erin, who have experience as Christian film directors. David Aaron Cohen will write the film based on interviews with Warner and his memoir All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season. Cohen helped write the screenplay for the 2004 film Friday Night Lights, which was based on Buzz Bissinger's book of the same name.

Warner played 12 seasons in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2000 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.