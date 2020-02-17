One proposal under the NFL's potential new collective bargaining agreement would drastically reduce the punishment for marijuana usage and limit the window of time players can be tested, according to ProFootballTalk.

The new CBA—proposed by the owners and subject to negotiation by the players—would only suspend players for marijuana usage "in the event of extreme and repeated disregard of the policy or significant violations of applicable law regarding the possession and use of marijuana," according to ProFootballTalk.

The new policy would also narrow the period players can be tested to two weeks. Currently, players are subject to one random test between April 20 and until early August.

These new policies would not apply to players already under the NFL's substance abuse program.

The NFL's policy toward marijuana use has helped derail promising careers in the past. The most notable example, Josh Gordon, missed close to three seasons after repeated violations of the NFL's marijuana protocol.