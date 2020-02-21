Beast Mode is coming to the small screen.

HBO dropped the latest trailer for Westworld season three on Thursday, and it included a familiar face to NFL fans. In the video, running back Marshawn Lynch can be seen walking down a dark hallway with Aaron Paul, who portrays Caleb, and Lena Waithe, a new addition to this season's cast. Lynch appears briefly about 54 seconds into the trailer wearing sunglasses and a graphic T-shirt.

No additional details about Lynch's character were revealed in the clip, but an HBO spokesperson told ESPN that he will have a "fun and pretty substantial role" in the show.

Fans first caught a glimpse of Lynch in the July 2019 Comic-Con trailer that showed him in a similar scene with Dolores, the character played by Evan Rachel Wood.

It looks like Lynch stayed busy before he returned to the Seattle Seahawks last season. After retiring from the NFL in 2015, he later applied for reinstatement in 2017. The Seahawks traded Lynch to the Raiders, who he spent two seasons with before retiring again.

Lynch made another comeback in December 2019 when he signed with the Seahawks in Week 17. He scored three touchdowns in two playoff games for Seattle, who fell to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Season three of Westworld premieres on March 15 on HBO.