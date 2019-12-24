Elaine Thompson/AP/Shutterstock

Beast Mode is officially back.

On Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks and running back Marshawn Lynch reached an agreement on a deal for the remainder of this season. Lynch's agent, Doug Henderson, marked the occasion by tweeting out a picture of the official contract.

The news comes after reports surfaced Monday that Lynch and the Seahawks were "open to a reunion" and that Lynch planned on meeting with the team and taking a physical later that day.

Lynch will come in and likely have to make an immediate impact. Seattle running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both went down with season-ending injuries in their 27–13 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The team lost Rashaad Penny earlier this month when he tore his ACL in Week 14.

Lynch, 33, played for Seattle from 2010-15 and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the team in 2014. He rushed for 6,347 yards with 57 touchdowns during his six seasons with the franchise. Lynch retired from the NFL after the 2015 season but later applied for reinstatement in 2017. The Seahawks traded him to the Raiders, who he spent two seasons with before retiring again.

Former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin also agreed to a deal with the team on Monday.

Turbin spent the first three seasons of his career with the Seahawks after they drafted him in 2012 and served as Lynch's backup. Turbin, 30, has not played in over a year after being with the Colts from 2016-18.

The Seahawks will face the 49ers to battle for the NFC West title on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.