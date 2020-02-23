Player leadership within the NFL remains "majorly divided" over the proposal of a 17-game season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

After NFL owners approved of a new collective bargaining agreement on Thursday that includes an expanded regular season, player representatives have reportedly been split on the topic. While a vote on the new CBA was postponed on Friday, many player representatives are divided between accepting or denying the proposal, or suggesting tweaks to the deal.

"Anything is possible at this point," a source told ESPN.

Players can vote as early as Wednesday on the proposal after a scheduled meeting with NFL leadership on Tuesday. The hope is to continue to negotiate with owners, but leadership is reportedly not open to renegotiation, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Adam Schefter.

The players would reportedly like to see an increase in revenue share, improved pension and further working conditions improvements before agreeing to a new CBA. The current agreement expires in March 2021.

One change that has reportedly been agreed upon between the NFLPA and management is to delay the franchise tag designation period from Tuesday to Thursday, pushing the date to March 12, according to ESPN. Under the new CBA, NFL teams would be reduced to one franchise tag compared to the two currently allowed (franchise and transition tag).

The proposed CBA reportedly also includes increases on minimum salaries, offseason activities, expanded pension eligibility, a limit of 16 days in pads at training camp and improvements to visiting teams' locker rooms. It also offers a guaranteed revenue share of 48% in 2021, with a potential increase to 48.5% upon the start of a 17-game season.

The NFLPA executive committee voted 6-5 against recommending the proposed CBA on Friday with intent to continue negotiations.