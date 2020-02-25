Tua Tagovailoa is almost ready to get back to football after rehabbing his hip injury.

Tagovailoa addressed the media at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday after undergoing his medical exam the day before. The Alabama product said he arrived at the hospital with other players at 10 a.m. ET, but he didn't leave until almost 8 p.m. ET.

Alabama will hold its pro day on March 9, but Tagovailoa is not certain whether he will be able to throw at the event. He said he plans to get medical clearance and throw at his own pro day on April 9.

Tagovailoa will not take part in any on-field workouts at the combine while he continues to recover from his hip surgery. He suffered a season-ending hip dislocation in mid-November and had surgery a few days later. The injury added uncertainty to Tagovailoa's draft decision, but he decided to forgo his senior season and head to the NFL.

Earlier this month, Tagovailoa's three-month CT scan came back clean and showed his hip fracture had healed. He had a good range of motion and was anticipated to be cleared for football activities in a month.

Tagovailoa is expected to be a top-five pick at the NFL draft and could potentially be selected by the Miami Dolphins. The NFL draft will take place on April 23 in Las Vegas.