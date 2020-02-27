LSU quarterback Joe Burrow—a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner—is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals in April's draft.

But former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young thinks he's the draft's top prospect.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft,'' Young told reporters at the scouting combine on Thursday. "I think I showed on my tape, you can look at every game, I think I showed [it]. I think I put my best foot forward this year. ... I think I bring a lot to the table, the whole package as a defensive end.''

Young led the country with 16.5 sacks last season despite missing two games due to suspension.

The 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award winner for best defensive player in college football didn't bring down the quarterback in his final three games, against No. 13 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 3 Clemson. Young dismissed that fact on Thursday.

"I'm not really tripping on numbers I could have put up,'' Young told reporters. "I put up some pretty good numbers so far. I led the nation in sacks missing two games. What I did was enough.

"If you know football, you would see that. You would see who they changed their whole offensive game plan for one guy, but you know a lot of people may not really know how to study the tape, they may not know how to watch football, but if you know, you know. Being the best defensive end is not about sacks, it's about being the most destructive player on the field. You can do that without sacks.''

The Redskins, Lions and the Giants hold the No. 2, 3 and 4 overall picks in the draft, respectively.