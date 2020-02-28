The Cardinals will host a game in Mexico City in 2020, the organization announced on Friday.

Arizona's home game will be held at Estadio Azteca. The date, time and opponent have yet to be announced. The Cardinals had to sacrifice a traditional home game in exchange for hosting Super Bowl LVIII in February 2023.

"Two years ago when the NFL awarded Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of hosting an international game before 2023," Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "We are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005."

"We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience."

Last season, the Chiefs beat the Chargers 24–17 in Mexico City.

Arizona previously played in Estadio Azteca in 2005, defeating the 49ers 31-14 in front of a 103,467 spectators.

The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West in 2019 at 5–10–1. They have not reached the playoffs since 2015.