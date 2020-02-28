Former Arizona State punter Michael Turk might only weigh 226 pounds, but he was able to set a modern punter record with 25 reps during the NFL combine's 225-pound bench press.

Turk's performance on Thursday was the most by a punter since 2003, per NFL Research. It was also better than more than a dozen offensive linemen at the 2020 combine and better than all but one tight end who took part in the event on Thursday.

Historically, Turk's total is also greater than what Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and DeMarcus Lawrence recorded during their recent combine appearances.

The Sun Devils punter joined ASU after transferring from Lafayette. Last season he averaged 46.0 yards per punt on 59 punts, which ranked 11th in the FBS and led the Pac-12.

Turk's uncle, Matt, was an NFL punter for 17 seasons with the Texans, Redskins, Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets and Rams.

He is near the top of most punter Big Board rankings.