Jerry Rice might be approaching 60 years old, but the NFL's all-time leader in catches and receiving touchdowns is still faster than most people.

As part of NFL Network's Rich Eisen's #RunRichRun charity campaign, Rice ran a 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL combine. He did so wearing a "GOAT" sweatshirt and a matching pair of cleats.

"That was an ugly takeoff," Hall of Fame cornerback and NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders said on the broadcast.

Eisen said Rice's 40-yard dash this week was Rice's first since the 1985 NFL combine. While no official results were published publicly from that 1985 event, The Athletic's Bob McGinn reported last year that a scout in possession of the official results says Rice clocked in at 4.58.

Eisen ran the 40 this year in 5.98 seconds, the third-fastest time in his career, per NFL research.

The slowest 40-yard dash time by an upcoming draftee at the 2020 NFL combine was a 5.60 by former Washington OL Trey Adams.